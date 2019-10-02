UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru's Acting President Araoz Resigns As Vice President, Calls For Urgent General Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 09:10 AM

Peru's Acting President Araoz Resigns as Vice President, Calls for Urgent General Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Peruvian Vice President Mercedes Araoz, appointed as acting head of state after President Martin Vizcarra was declared temporarily unfit for governing, announced her resignation on Wednesday, calling for urgently holding a general election.

On Monday, Vizcarra dissolved the country's opposition-dominated Congress after lawmakers boycotted his calls for a Constitutional Tribunal reform and elected a new member of the tribunal, who is reportedly a relative of the president of the Congress. Vizcarra interpreted the move as a motion of no-confidence and dissolved the legislature, while it responded with declaring him temporarily unfit for governing and appointing Araoz as acting president.

"I announce my decision to leave the post of the republic's second vice president .

.. The main reason of my resignation lies in the fact that constitutional order has been violated in Peru. I expect that as a result of my resignation, a general election will be held within a very short time for the country's benefit," Araoz wrote on Twitter.

Araoz specified that her resignation meant that she also renounced the post of the acting president.

"I believe there are no minimum conditions for me to fulfill the obligations that the republic's Congress has entrusted to me," Araoz added.

She also stressed that she has always prioritized defending laws and her own principles, not personal interests or popularity.

Snap general election is currently scheduled for January 26, 2020.

Related Topics

Twitter Mercedes Peru January Congress 2020 Post Election 2018

Recent Stories

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

10 hours ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

9 hours ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits 3D-printed homes construction ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.