BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The Peruvian authorities have amended the country's migration law, providing for the possibility of restricting the entry of foreigners into the country, according to the official newspaper of the Peruvian state.

According to the report, the authorities amended Article 45 of the decree on the migration service, which stated that "the entry and transit of foreigners may be limited for reasons of national security, in the interests of public health, to ensure internal order, public order, and security of citizens."

Moreover, citizens leasing property to foreigners must require them to present a document verifying their migration status and transmit this information to migration authorities.