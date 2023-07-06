Open Menu

Peru's Authorities Declare Emergency In South Of Country Over Volcano's Eruption

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Peru's Authorities Declare Emergency in South of Country Over Volcano's Eruption

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Peruvian authorities have declared an emergency in the Department of Moquegua in the south of the country due to the eruption of the Ubinas volcano, the Peruvian Council of Ministers said Wednesday.

"The declaration of the state of emergency in separate areas of (the Department of) Moquegua due to the eruption of the Ubinas volcano has been approved at a meeting of the Council of Ministers," the council said in a statement.

The decision would allow the authorities to take immediate special measures should the necessity arise.

Ubinas is an active stratovolcano in southern Peru.

The Geophysical Institute of Peru has said that explosions in the volcano began just over a day ago, with ashes rising to a height of several kilometers.

Related Topics

Moquegua Peru

Recent Stories

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

6 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

7 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

7 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

8 hours ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

8 hours ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

8 hours ago
CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

8 hours ago
 Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up ..

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

8 hours ago
 OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizin ..

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary Gene ..

8 hours ago
 Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

8 hours ago
 Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

8 hours ago
 Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of P ..

Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From World