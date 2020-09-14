The council of ministers of Peru has appealed the Constitutional Court on Monday to request an opinion on the recently launched impeachment proceedings against President Martin Vizcarra, Peruvian newspaper El Comercio reported

This past Friday, Peru's Congress voted to launch impeachment hearings against Vizcarra over his "moral incapacity" to perform professional duties amid alleged obstruction of justice on his part.

Vizcarra is expected to be summoned to the parliament during the next plenary session.

The Congress, long hostile to Vizcarra, obtained voice recordings where the Peruvian president instructed several subordinates from the government to give false testimonies about his involvement in the issuance of controversial state contracts.

Vizcarra, while acknowledging that the recordings were authentic, claimed that they had been heavily edited and taken out of context. He said he was not going to voluntarily step down.