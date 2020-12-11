Peru's congress has approved an amendment to remove parliamentary immunity, which prevents its members from being prosecuted during the period of their mandate

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Peru's congress has approved an amendment to remove parliamentary immunity, which prevents its members from being prosecuted during the period of their mandate.

"The virtual plenary session approved with 103 votes in favor an alternative text of bill 4,475 and others that propose the constitutional reform of removal of the parliamentary immunity," the congress said on Twitter on Thursday.

According to the amendment, as the act comes into force, the Peru's supreme court will be in charge of judging the parliamentarians if they commit any crime during their mandate.

In case of crimes committed before the beginning of their office, the members of the congress will be prosecuted by regular courts.

The new reform will be ratified in the next session if at least 87 of 130 lawmakers support the new text.