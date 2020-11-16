UrduPoint.com
Peru's Congress Suspends Session On Nominating New Interim President

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 01:41 PM

Peru's Congress has suspended the voting on the appointment of a new interim president of the country until midday on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Peru's Congress has suspended the voting on the appointment of a new interim president of the country until midday on Monday.

"The virtual plenary session is suspended until 14:00 p.m. [22:00 GMT]. The spokespersons' conference will be held at 10:00 [18:00 GMT]," the Congress tweeted.

On Sunday, Peruvian interim President Manuel Merino announced his resignation after the death of two persons during the anti-government protests.

Later that evening, the Congress tried to appoint a new interim president and a new presidential administration. Congressman Rocio Silva Santisteban was a candidate for the interim president, while Francisco Sagasti Hochhausler was nominated as the first vice president.

Previous attempt by Congress to appoint a new president failed as 42 votes were in favor while 52 were against with 25 abstaining.

