BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The Peruvian Congress on Tuesday voted against the motion to impeach incumbent President Dina Boluarte.

In late January, a group of Peruvian lawmakers proposed to impeach on the grounds of "permanent moral incompetence." Nationwide protests, the declaration of a state of emergency, the abuse of power by security forces against protesters, and deaths from gunshot wounds during protests were cited as reasons for the president's impeachment.

"With 64 votes against, the plenum of the Congress rejected the admission of the motion requesting the impeachment of President Dina Boluarte," the Congress tweeted.

On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure, and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.