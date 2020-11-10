UrduPoint.com
Peru's Congress Votes To Impeach President Vizcarra

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:30 AM

Peru's Congress Votes to Impeach President Vizcarra

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Peru's Congress has voted in favor of impeaching Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra, who is accused of bribery and corruption, Peruvian Congress Chairman Manuel Merino has announced.

"105 votes in favor, 19 against with 4 abstaining. The vote is over," Merino said during a live broadcast of the Monday vote on Facebook.

In accordance with Peru's constitution, Merino will now become interim president. He is expected to be sworn in on Tuesday afternoon.

In mid-September, Vizcarra already made it through one impeachment vote, which was initiated over his alleged abuse of power for giving away controversial state contracts. Less than a month after that, he was confronted with new charges of bribery and corruption.

