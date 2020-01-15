(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The Constitutional Tribunal of Peru said on Tuesday that it had dismissed the suit of the Congress against President Martin Vizcarra over the latter's decision to dissolve the opposition-dominated legislature, having recognized the claim groundless.

"Four votes in favor of recognizing the claim unfounded and three votes against," the court said on Twitter.

President Vizcarra has already welcomed the ruling, saying that his government has always acted with respect to the country's constitution.

Dismissed lawmakers took to the court in October. Back then, Vizcarra dissolved the Congress after lawmakers boycotted his call to change the procedure in which judges are appointed to the Constitutional Tribunal, the key institution to regulate disputes between the executive and legislative branches. The standoff unfolded over the Congress' intent to elect several new judges to the tribunal who were allies of Keiko Fujimori, the presently jailed congressional chair and daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, accused of large-scale corruption.