MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Peru has surpassed 100,000, the death toll has topped 3,000 people, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said 104,020 cases had been registered in Peru, with 3,024 deaths and 41,968 recoveries.

To date, 715,423 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Peru.