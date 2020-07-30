UrduPoint.com
Peru's Coronavirus Case Tally Tops 400,000 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:10 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Peru has reached 400,683, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"As of July 29, a total of 2.3 million people were tested for coronavirus.

Out of them, 400,683 tested positive," the statement said.

Currently, 13,491 patients are hospitalized, with 1,427 people in intensive care.

"We are forced to report that 18,816 people have died from coronavirus in the country," the ministry said.

A total of 280,044 patients have recovered from the disease.

