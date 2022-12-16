UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 06:40 AM

Peru's Court Orders 18-Month Pre-Trial Detention for Ousted President Castillo - Ruling

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) A Peruvian court on Thursday approved the pre-trial detention of impeached President Pedro Castillo for 18 months, according to the court's ruling.

On Wednesday, Peruvian Supreme Prosecutor Uriel Teran requested 18 months of preventive detention for Castillo and former Prime Minister Anibal Torres, accused of mutiny and abuse of authority.

"Ex-President Pedro Castillo is sentenced to 18 months in pre-trial detention in the case of rebellion," the court ruling read.

The court's judge expressed concerns that Castillo may flee the country if not put into custody as there is a discussion ongoing with Mexico about granting political asylum for the former president.

On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo.

Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

Last week, Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said that Mexico launched consultations with Peru's government on granting political asylum to Castillo.

These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government and call for an immediate presidential election and termination of the country's parliament.

