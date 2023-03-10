MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The Supreme Court of Justice of Peru on Thursday approved the prosecutor's request to detain former President Pedro Castillo for three years in an organized crime case.

"The Supreme Court has sentenced Pedro Castillo to 36 months in pre-trial detention for being the alleged leader of a criminal organization for crimes committed in Petroperu (state-run oil company), the ministries of transport, housing, construction, and health," the court said on Twitter.

On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure, and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

In mid-December, Castillo was sentenced to 18 months in pre-trial detention. Castillo could face up to 32 years in prison in organized crime and influence peddling cases.

These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government and call for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. Over 20 people have died in the protests, according to local media.