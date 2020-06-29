The Peruvian Health Ministry reported Sunday 3,430 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 279,419 with a total of 9,317 deaths

LIMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Peruvian Health Ministry reported Sunday 3,430 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 279,419 with a total of 9,317 deaths.

A total of 10,861 people have required hospital care, including 1,178 in intensive care units and on ventilators, according to the ministry.

The capital Lima is the hardest hit region, with 156,172 cases of infection.

The Peruvian government has said the nation's COVID-19 outbreak has reached a plateau and has begun to reactivate the economy with preventive measures in place.