UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru's COVID-19 Cases Nears 280,000, Deaths Climb To 9,317

Muhammad Irfan 58 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:49 PM

Peru's COVID-19 cases nears 280,000, deaths climb to 9,317

The Peruvian Health Ministry reported Sunday 3,430 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 279,419 with a total of 9,317 deaths

LIMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Peruvian Health Ministry reported Sunday 3,430 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 279,419 with a total of 9,317 deaths.

A total of 10,861 people have required hospital care, including 1,178 in intensive care units and on ventilators, according to the ministry.

The capital Lima is the hardest hit region, with 156,172 cases of infection.

The Peruvian government has said the nation's COVID-19 outbreak has reached a plateau and has begun to reactivate the economy with preventive measures in place.

Related Topics

Lima Sunday Government

Recent Stories

TAQA&#039;s first quarter revenue drops to AED4 bi ..

32 minutes ago

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns PTV, Parliament atta ..

30 minutes ago

SI Shahid, Security Guard Iftikhar lost life durin ..

31 minutes ago

Poland's Duda, Trzaskowski Advance to 2nd Round of ..

31 minutes ago

Seven dead, eight injured brought to SMBB Trauma C ..

31 minutes ago

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme sets new target to ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.