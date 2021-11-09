UrduPoint.com

Peru's Defense Minister Announces Resignation

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:19 PM

Peruvian Defense Minister Walter Ayala Gonzales officially announced his resignation, becoming the second minister to leave the office since the beginning of November, the El Comercio newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing the official's Twitter page

"I place my post at the disposal of the president of the republic and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, thanking my country and performing my duty to the homeland," the message said.

The defense minister was asked to resign by President Pedro Castillo during a closed meeting on Monday, according to the Peruvian newspaper.

Ayala said on Monday that he was considering leaving the office amid criticism caused by recent changes in the Peruvian armed forces, according to media reports.

Last week, Peruvian Interior Minister Luis Barranzuela resigned after the publication in the media that he had organized a party in his house, despite the ban on holding such events in the country due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

