Peru's Dissolved Congress Appoints Vice President Araoz To Replace President Vizcarra

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:40 AM

Peru's Dissolved Congress Appoints Vice President Araoz to Replace President Vizcarra

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Peru's Congress, dissolved by the country's President Martin Vizcarra on Monday, has declared him temporarily unfit for governing and has appointed Vice President Mercedes Araoz to replace him.

"I assume presidency, responding to the president Martin Vizcarra failing to comply with three constitutional articles," Araoz said late on Monday, as quoted on the official Twitter account of Peru's Congress.

