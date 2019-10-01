UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru's Dissolved Congress Appoints Vice President Araoz Acting President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:00 AM

Peru's Dissolved Congress Appoints Vice President Araoz Acting President

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Peru's Congress, dissolved by the country's President Martin Vizcarra on Monday, has declared him temporarily unfit for governing and has appointed Vice President Mercedes Araoz as acting head of state.

"I assume presidency, responding to the president Martin Vizcarra failing to comply with three constitutional articles," Araoz said late on Monday, as quoted on the official Twitter account of Peru's Congress.

Earlier on Monday, Vizcarra dissolved the country's opposition-dominated Congress after lawmakers voted to select a new member of the Constitutional Tribunal, ignoring the president's calls for reform.

After dissolving Congress on Monday, Vizcarra appointed Justice Minister Vicente Zeballos the new Prime Minister, to replace Salvador del Solar, the Peru 21 newspaper reported.

Congress delayed a planned vote of confidence until Monday afternoon, in favor of electing the new court justice, who is reportedly a relative of the president of Congress, something that was interpreted by Vizcarra as a motion of no-confidence.

"The solution to a crisis is not populist offers. Martin Vizcarra announced an illegal dissolution of Congress of Peru," Araoz stressed on Monday, after her appointment as acting president.

Peru's constitution states that the president can dissolve Congress if lawmakers deliver two votes of no-confidence; one such vote has already been delivered. In June, Peru's government won a confidence vote in the country's Congress, avoiding special legislative elections.

Earlier this month, lawmakers failed to pass a constitutional reform seeking to hold presidential elections in 2020, a year earlier than scheduled. The reform was proposed as Vizcarra was seeking to overcome a political stalemate with right-wing lawmakers, who have been opposing his anti-corruption policies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Twitter Mercedes Salvador Peru June Congress 2020 Government Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

8 hours ago

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

8 hours ago

Rouhani Says Important Step Taken in Preparing Mee ..

8 hours ago

Petroleum prices remain unchanged

9 hours ago

Maleeha Lodhi concludes UN term on a 'high note'

8 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of National Ass ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.