Peru's Ex-First Lady Nadine Forbidden To Leave Country Amid Corruption Probe - Court

Peru's Ex-First Lady Nadine Forbidden to Leave Country Amid Corruption Probe - Court

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Peru's former first lady Nadine Heredia has been barred from leaving the country for 12 months amid an investigation into corruption schemes involving the notorious Odebrecht company, the Peruvian Supreme Court announced in a statement.

"The judge in charge ... Jorge Chavez Tamariz, considered that 12 months is a reasonable term for performing the pending proceedings, and not 18 months as requested by the Public Ministry," the court said on Tuesday.

The ruling was issued within the framework of a preliminary inquiry into alleged bribe payments for the Peruvian Southern Gas Pipeline (Gasoducto del Sur).

"Regarding the former first lady, the magistrate argued that there is enough involvement that she had in the decision-making process in this energy project to support the company Odebrecht," Peru's Supreme Court said.

The infamous Odebrecht construction company has bribed politicians across Latin America to secure lucrative contracts. An investigation into Odebrecht corruption schemes has already led to the dismissal of a number of high-ranking officials across the continent.

