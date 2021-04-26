(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Peru's former President Martin Vizcarra has contracted the coronavirus despite having been vaccinated with the Chinese Sinopharm last fall.

"Despite the necessary care to avoid bringing the virus home, my wife and I have tested positive for COVID and are symptomatic. My family is taking the necessary isolation measures.

Let's not lower our guard," Vizcarra said on Twitter on Sunday.

In January, a journalist investigation showed that Vizcarra, his wife and brother, as well as hundreds of other former and current officials got doses of the Sinopharm vaccine in October 2020 when the Chinese vaccine was undergoing clinical trials in Peru.

Earlier this month, the Peruvian Congress deprived Vizcarra and two ex-ministers of a right to hold public posts over the illegal COVID-19 vaccination.