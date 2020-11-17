Ex-President of Peru Martin Vizcarra, who was removed by the parliament on November 9, welcomed the new interim president of the country, Francisco Sagasti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Ex-President of Peru Martin Vizcarra, who was removed by the parliament on November 9, welcomed the new interim president of the country, Francisco Sagasti.

Sagasti has been elected head of the Peruvian parliament which gives him the right to temporarily assume the presidency of the country.

"I congratulate Sagasti on his election as president of Congress. I welcome that the responsibility has prevailed over private interests. Only a person with democratic principles will be able to support the difficult situation which the country is experiencing," Vizarra wrote on Twitter on Monday.

On November 9, the parliament impeached Vizcarra in a 105-19 vote with 4 abstentions for an alleged "moral incapacity.

" He was accused of corruption and bribery as the governor of the region of Moquegua from 2011-2014.

Vizcarra appealed to the Peruvian Constitutional Court to rule on the supposed unconstitutionality of the impeachment.

Last week, then-Peruvian parliament chairman Manuel Merino assumed the temporary presidency of the country and a few days later, on November 15, he resigned after mass anti-government protests in Peru which resulted in the death of two persons during demonstrations.

On Monday, the Peruvian parliament approved in a second vote Sagasti as the country's new interim president. He will be president until July 2021 when whoever wins the general elections on April 11 takes office.