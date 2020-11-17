UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru's Ex-President Vizcarra Welcomes New Interim Head Of State Sagasti

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:08 PM

Peru's Ex-President Vizcarra Welcomes New Interim Head of State Sagasti

Ex-President of Peru Martin Vizcarra, who was removed by the parliament on November 9, welcomed the new interim president of the country, Francisco Sagasti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Ex-President of Peru Martin Vizcarra, who was removed by the parliament on November 9, welcomed the new interim president of the country, Francisco Sagasti.

Sagasti has been elected head of the Peruvian parliament which gives him the right to temporarily assume the presidency of the country.

"I congratulate Sagasti on his election as president of Congress. I welcome that the responsibility has prevailed over private interests. Only a person with democratic principles will be able to support the difficult situation which the country is experiencing," Vizarra wrote on Twitter on Monday.

On November 9, the parliament impeached Vizcarra in a 105-19 vote with 4 abstentions for an alleged "moral incapacity.

" He was accused of corruption and bribery as the governor of the region of Moquegua from 2011-2014.

Vizcarra appealed to the Peruvian Constitutional Court to rule on the supposed unconstitutionality of the impeachment.

Last week, then-Peruvian parliament chairman Manuel Merino assumed the temporary presidency of the country and a few days later, on November 15, he resigned after mass anti-government protests in Peru which resulted in the death of two persons during demonstrations.

On Monday, the Peruvian parliament approved in a second vote Sagasti as the country's new interim president. He will be president until July 2021 when whoever wins the general elections on April 11 takes office.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Governor Parliament Vote Twitter Moquegua Peru April July November Congress Moral From Court

Recent Stories

Committee constituted to commission Sewerage Treat ..

30 seconds ago

Second wave of COVID-19, more lethal as compared ..

32 seconds ago

German Chancellor Merkel Сalls for Removing Trade ..

34 seconds ago

FO rejects media reports as fabrication regarding ..

24 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO highlights investment and partnership op ..

26 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.