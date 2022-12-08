UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Peru's First Vice President Boluarte Sworn in as Country's New President - Live Broadcast

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Peruvian First Vice President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra on Wednesday was sworn in by the national legislature as the country's new president after the impeachment of Pedro Castillo, according to a live broadcast of the country's congress.

Earlier in the day, Castillo dissolved the country's parliament prior to a new hearing on his impeachment, which was the third formal attempt to oust him.

Following the order, Peruvian Foreign Minister Cesar Landa announced his resignation, calling the decision a coup.

Boluarte said she condemns Castillo's decision to dissolve the parliament as it violates the constitutional order.

Radio RPP (Radio Programas del Peru) reported that both Peru's armed forces and police did not support the president's decision to dissolve the parliament, saying that the Peruvian military and the national police did not follow orders and actions that violate the constitution.

