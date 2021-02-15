(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Peruvian Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete has submitted her resignation to President Francisco Sagasti after acknowledging that she was vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the mass immunization program in the country.

"My decision was influenced by the fact that between January 8 and 26 I had to undergo two molecular tests ... to check whether or not I was infected due to the contact I had for work reasons with different people who had tested positive for Covid 19. To this was added the need I had to travel to Tumbes to meet my responsibility as representative of said region in the Council of Ministers and the limitations that I have for being a person at risk, being 68 years old," Astete said in her Saturday resignation letter, posted on Twitter on Sunday.

On Saturday, Sagasti accepted the resignation of Peru's Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti over former President Martin Vizcarra getting vaccinated against COVID-19 early, before the shots became widely available in Peru.

Sagasti received the first dose of the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine last week, as the vaccination campaign kicked off in the Latin American nation after Peru received the first batch of 300,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine on February 7. Health workers are first in line to be vaccinated against COVID-19.