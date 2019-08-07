UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru's Foreign Minister Says No Alternative To Peaceful Solution Of Venezuelan Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:29 PM

Peru's Foreign Minister Says No Alternative to Peaceful Solution of Venezuelan Crisis

The participants of the International Conference for Democracy in Venezuela, which took place on Tuesday in Lima, came to the conclusion that the Venezuelan crisis must be resolved solely by peaceful means, Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The participants of the International Conference for Democracy in Venezuela, which took place on Tuesday in Lima, came to the conclusion that the Venezuelan crisis must be resolved solely by peaceful means, Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio said.

"We consider that the solution of the Venezuelan crisis must be found in a peaceful manner. The current efforts of the international community are aimed at supporting Venezuela in recovering democracy," Popolizio said at a press conference broadcast on Facebook.

According to the foreign minister, the participants of the so-called Lima Group, tasked with helping to end the Venezuelan crisis, discussed Washington's executive order to block the property of Venezuela's government in US jurisdiction, including the assets of the country's central bank and the PDVSA oil company.

Popolizio called the latest conference on Venezuela successful. The event brought together over 60 delegates from different states and international organizations.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when, after disputing incumbent President Nicolas Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president.

The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. However, Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Both the Lima Group and the EU-led International Contact Group have been seeking to improve the situation in Venezuela.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey China Washington Democracy Facebook Company Oil Bank Lima Bolivia United States Cuba Venezuela January Event From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

British ministers in US to 'fast-track' post-Brexi ..

3 minutes ago

Commerzbank sees uphill struggle to boost profits ..

47 seconds ago

Development projects to be completed timely in GB

7 minutes ago

Six injured in IOK during protests against repeal ..

8 minutes ago

Wajahat S. Khan is back with an in-depth investiga ..

23 minutes ago

Number of People Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Kabu ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.