BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The participants of the International Conference for Democracy in Venezuela, which took place on Tuesday in Lima, came to the conclusion that the Venezuelan crisis must be resolved solely by peaceful means, Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio said.

"We consider that the solution of the Venezuelan crisis must be found in a peaceful manner. The current efforts of the international community are aimed at supporting Venezuela in recovering democracy," Popolizio said at a press conference broadcast on Facebook.

According to the foreign minister, the participants of the so-called Lima Group, tasked with helping to end the Venezuelan crisis, discussed Washington's executive order to block the property of Venezuela's government in US jurisdiction, including the assets of the country's central bank and the PDVSA oil company.

Popolizio called the latest conference on Venezuela successful. The event brought together over 60 delegates from different states and international organizations.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when, after disputing incumbent President Nicolas Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president.

The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. However, Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Both the Lima Group and the EU-led International Contact Group have been seeking to improve the situation in Venezuela.