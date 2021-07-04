UrduPoint.com
Peru's Health Minister Warns Of Third Wave Risks Amid Spread Of Delta Strain

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 03:50 AM

Peru's Health Minister Warns of Third Wave Risks Amid Spread of Delta Strain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading in Peru and the country's Minister of Health, Oscar Ugarte, is warning of a possible third wave of COVID-19.

"Our main concern in managing the pandemic is the risk of a third wave, because the Delta variant is already circulating in the country. For this reason, it is extremely important to vaccinate more Peruvians with two doses," Ugarte said on Twitter on Saturday.

The health minister stressed that a single dose of a coronavirus vaccine gives a 30-percent protection against COVID-19, but with two doses the protection exceeds 80 percent.

The Delta strain, first identified in India, has been spreading rapidly with EU health officials warning that the variant could account for 90 percent of the bloc's cases by late August. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), all the vaccines that it has approved are effective at preventing severe disease and death caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

