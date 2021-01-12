UrduPoint.com
Peru's Health Ministry Allows Laboratory Representatives To Sell Vaccines Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

Peru's Health Ministry Allows Laboratory Representatives to Sell Vaccines Against COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Peru's Health Ministry has allowed private companies, which are direct representatives of manufacturing laboratories, to sell vaccines against coronavirus.

The authorities, however, confirmed their intention to vaccinate all residents of the state aged over 18 for free.

"The holder of... temporary sanitary registration can sell the vaccine on the national market, assuming responsibility and obligations regarding the safety (adverse effects) and quality of the vaccine throughout the supply chain for the user," the ministry said in a statement, quoted by the Andina news agency.

More Stories From World

