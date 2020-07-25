UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru's Health Ministry Reviewing 22,000 Deaths As Possibly From COVID-19 - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Peru's Health Ministry Reviewing 22,000 Deaths as Possibly From COVID-19 - Spokesman

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The Peruvian Ministry of Health is studying about 22,000 deaths that could have been caused by COVID-19, Javier Vargas, a spokesman for the National Death Information System, told radio broadcaster RPP.

"Currently, about 22 thousand possible deaths from coronavirus are being reviewed," the radio notes, citing Vargas.

The service has registered about 41,000 deaths, the causes of which are similar in medical characteristics to COVID-19, but this cannot be confirmed with certainty, Vargas said.

A day prior, Peru's President Martin Vizcarra said that revision of causes of death found 3,688 fatalities to have not been counted in the overall coronavirus death toll.

Peru is second only to Brazil in the Latin American world in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths detected. The country has officially registered just 371,000 infections and 17,654 deaths from the disease.

Related Topics

World Brazil Peru From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

2 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

1 hour ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

1 hour ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

1 hour ago

Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of Eur ..

1 hour ago

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.