BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The Peruvian Ministry of Health is studying about 22,000 deaths that could have been caused by COVID-19, Javier Vargas, a spokesman for the National Death Information System, told radio broadcaster RPP.

"Currently, about 22 thousand possible deaths from coronavirus are being reviewed," the radio notes, citing Vargas.

The service has registered about 41,000 deaths, the causes of which are similar in medical characteristics to COVID-19, but this cannot be confirmed with certainty, Vargas said.

A day prior, Peru's President Martin Vizcarra said that revision of causes of death found 3,688 fatalities to have not been counted in the overall coronavirus death toll.

Peru is second only to Brazil in the Latin American world in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths detected. The country has officially registered just 371,000 infections and 17,654 deaths from the disease.