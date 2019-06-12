UrduPoint.com
Peru's Humanitarian Visas For Venezuelans Will Be Free - Foreign Ministry

Wed 12th June 2019

The humanitarian visas for the citizens of Venezuela, which has been rocked by economic and political crises, that Peru will be introducing starting June 15, will be free, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry said

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra announced on June 7 that Peru would be open to Venezuelans who had a passport and humanitarian visa issued by Peruvian consulates in Venezuela.

"The application process for the humanitarian visas will be free. Additionally, Venezuelans that have the humanitarian visa will be able to apply for an alien card upon arrival in Peru," the ministry said in a statement.

The alien card will allow migrants to live and work in Peru, to open bank accounts and get social security.

Peru has been one of the countries which have faced an influx of thousands of Venezuelan migrants over the past several years due to the ongoing economic crisis in the Bolivarian Republic.

The situation in Venezuela further worsened in January when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself an interim president, disputing the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro, in his turn, slammed the move, calling Guaido a US puppet.

