Peru's Interim President Manuel Merino Resigns Amid Mass Protests

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 10:50 PM

Peru's Interim President Manuel Merino Resigns Amid Mass Protests

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Peruvian Congress chairman Manuel Merino, who assumed the duties of the country's interim president, has announced his resignation after several days of mass protests and in light of police brutality toward the protesters.

"I would like to inform you that I am announcing my resignation from the post of the president of the republic," Merino said as aired by RPP broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, 13 of the 18 ministers of the new Peruvian government resigned in protest against police brutality during the protests that began in the country after the Peruvian Congress' decision to impeach President Martin Vizcarra.

On Saturday, two people were killed and 94 were injured during mass protests in Peru against the impeachment of Vizcarra.

On Monday, the congress impeached Vizcarra over corruption and bribery in a 105-19 vote. Congress Chairman Merino assumed his duties as interim president.

Peruvians reacted by taking to the streets en masse to protest the change of government five months before the scheduled election. The largest protests have been taking place in Lima, the country's capital. Initially peaceful rallies grew into clashes with law enforcement, with officers reportedly firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

