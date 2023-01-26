UrduPoint.com

Peru's Lawmakers Propose To Impeach Incumbent President Boluarte - Document

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Peru's Lawmakers Propose to Impeach Incumbent President Boluarte - Document

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Peruvian lawmakers, representing parties of the left political spectrum and ousted President Pedro Castillo's political party Free Peru, on Wednesday proposed to impeach incumbent President Dina Boluarte on the grounds of "permanent moral incompetence."

"We propose to impeach Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, the incumbent president of the Republic, on the grounds of permanent moral incompetence," lawmakers said in a motion published by La Republica newspaper.

Nationwide protests, the declaration of a state of emergency, the abuse of power by security forces against protesters, and 27 deaths from gunshot wounds during protests were cited in the motion as reasons for the president's impeachment.

"We assume that neither Mrs. Boluarte nor any of her cabinet ministers are willing to step down, even though our people continue to be literally and catastrophically massacred. There are no other terms to use," the document read.

The impeachment of Boluarte could be considered at a plenary meeting of the Peruvian Congress on Thursday.

On December 7, 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. He was arrested on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state as he tried to dissolve the parliament and rule by decree before the impeachment vote. Then-Prime Minister Boluarte was appointed the country's new leader.

The events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators have been denouncing the post-impeachment government and calling for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. At least 53 people have reportedly died since the start of the protests.

On Tuesday, Boluarte said that she would resign as the country's leader as soon as the date of the snap presidential election is determined, and called on senators to speed up this process.

