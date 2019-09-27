BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Peru's constitutional reform seeking to hold the country's presidential election in 2020, a year earlier than scheduled, has failed to gain the approval of the parliament's constitutional commission, local media reported.

The Andina news agency reported on Thursday that the initiative advocated by President Martin Vizcarra had been voted down by members of the commission in a 13-1 vote.

The reform was presented by the government in late July. The initiators suggested that the election be held on April 19, 2020. By implementing the reform, Vizcarra was seeking to overcome a political stalemate with opposition right-wing lawmakers, who have been opposing his anti-corruption policies.