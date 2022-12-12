UrduPoint.com

Peru's New President Declares State Of Emergency In Hotbeds Of Post-Impeachment Protests

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Peru's New President Declares State of Emergency in Hotbeds of Post-Impeachment Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) New Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Monday declared a state of emergency in the regions with "high level of social conflict" amid ongoing protests, which started after the impeachment of former President Pedro Castillo last week.

"I announce the state of emergency in the areas with high level of social conflicts," Boluarte said in an address to the people of the country, as broadcast social media.

Boluarte also announced that Peru would hold early presidential elections in April 2024.

On Sunday, the demonstrations took place in the Peruvian capital of Lima, as well as in Apurimac, Cajamarca, Arequipa, Lambayeque, and Ica, according to local media reports.

Peruvian citizens, trade unions and other associations are protesting against Boluarte and her government's continued work and are demanding an immediate presidential election.

Peru's parliament impeached Castillo on December 7, and Boluarte, the prime minister at the time, took an oath as the new president that same day, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026.

Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

