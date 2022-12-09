Peru's new President Dina Boluarte was under pressure Thursday to quell the political turmoil rocking the country, a day after the dramatic arrest of her predecessor, who stands accused of attempting a coup

The South American country's first-ever woman leader asked the opposition for a truce as she prepared to form a government, as doubt hung over her ability to survive the firestorm ignited by Pedro Castillo.

The prosecutor's office said it had carried out a dawn raid on the presidency and some ministerial offices in Lima, in search of evidence against Castillo, who is being investigated for "rebellion and conspiracy" a day after he tried to dissolve parliament and rule by decree.

Castillo's efforts were quickly stamped out by lawmakers who voted him out of office in a dizzying day of high drama, by the end of which he was in jail and his former vice president Boluarte had emerged as the new head of state.

In another twist, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador revealed Thursday that Castillo had called his office to request asylum in his country's embassy, which he planned to grant, but the leftist was arrested before he could arrive there.

Boluarte took the oath of office shortly after the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026.

She called for "national unity" and urged lawmakers to put aside their ideological differences, in a tacit reference to the confrontation between Castillo's leftist government and the right-wing dominated Congress.

The 60-year-old lawyer must now form her first ministerial cabinet, which will be an early indication of whether she is likely to survive in office.

Her initial appointments will signal the support she can muster for her government. If she is unable to rule, calls will grow for her resignation or the calling of early elections.

The United States praised Peru for ensuring "democratic stability" despite the tumult.

A State Department spokesperson said the country would "continue to support Peru under the unity government President Boluarte pledged to form."