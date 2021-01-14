UrduPoint.com
Peru's Ombudsman Warns Of Acute Shortage Of Intensive Care Unit Beds For COVID Patients

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Peru's Ombudsman Warns of Acute Shortage of Intensive Care Unit Beds for COVID Patients

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Intensive care units in Peru are almost fully occupied by COVID-19 patients, the office of the Peruvian human rights defender, Walter Gutierrez Camacho, said on Wednesday, adding that some regions have no more beds with lung ventilation equipment.

"We warn that the regions of Huancavelica, Tumbes and Lima do not have intensive care unit beds with [lung] ventilation equipment," the office wrote on Twitter, citing a report by the national health ministry.

The office also said that the country was facing the second wave of infections "with 99.5 percent of the intensive care units in the capital being occupied."

According to the health authorities' data, the regions of Pasco, Cusco, Ucayali and Lambayeque have only one vacant bed in intensive care units, while there are 17 beds left in the capital region.

So far, Peru has confirmed more than 1 million cases of the coronavirus infection, including 38,399 fatalities and 971,000 recoveries.

