UrduPoint.com

Peru's Parliament OKs Proposal To Hold Snap Election In April 2024 - Lima

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Peru's Parliament OKs Proposal to Hold Snap Election in April 2024 - Lima

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) A majority of Peruvian lawmakers have supported the proposal to hold a snap presidential election in April 2024, but the second vote will take place, the Peruvian Congress said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte asked the Congress to hold an early presidential election amid ongoing protests in the South American country. Last Friday, the Congress failed to agree to push the elections, originally scheduled for 2026, to next year despite violent demonstrations that have been rocking the country for over ten days.

"With 93 votes in favor, the plenary session of Congress approved the text of a new bill that proposes constitutional reform and moving elections to April 2024," the Congress said on the website, adding that "the text of the constitutional reform will be discussed and voted on again."

On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo.

Then-Prime Minister Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

On Thursday, the Peruvian Supreme Court approved the pre-trial detention of Castillo for 18 months, following the request of Supreme Prosecutor Uriel Teran on Wednesday.

These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government and call for an immediate presidential election and termination of the country's parliament. At least 20 people have so far died in the protests, local media reported.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Parliament Vote Died Peru Dina April July December Congress Criminals Media Government

Recent Stories

World Cup winners begin victory parade among eupho ..

World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines

8 hours ago
 Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukrai ..

Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation in Arctic - St ..

8 hours ago
 'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament ..

'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling

8 hours ago
 Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit ..

Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga to Germany - Tr ..

8 hours ago
 Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomor ..

Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomorrow

9 hours ago
 Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted ..

Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted murder case'

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.