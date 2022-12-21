BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) A majority of Peruvian lawmakers have supported the proposal to hold a snap presidential election in April 2024, but the second vote will take place, the Peruvian Congress said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte asked the Congress to hold an early presidential election amid ongoing protests in the South American country. Last Friday, the Congress failed to agree to push the elections, originally scheduled for 2026, to next year despite violent demonstrations that have been rocking the country for over ten days.

"With 93 votes in favor, the plenary session of Congress approved the text of a new bill that proposes constitutional reform and moving elections to April 2024," the Congress said on the website, adding that "the text of the constitutional reform will be discussed and voted on again."

On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo.

Then-Prime Minister Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

On Thursday, the Peruvian Supreme Court approved the pre-trial detention of Castillo for 18 months, following the request of Supreme Prosecutor Uriel Teran on Wednesday.

These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government and call for an immediate presidential election and termination of the country's parliament. At least 20 people have so far died in the protests, local media reported.