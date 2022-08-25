MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has replaced three ministers, including the minister of defense, the latest in a string of cabinet reshuffles amid tensions with the opposition-controlled parliament and accusations of corruption, the presidential office said on Thursday.

"The President of the Republic Pedro Castillo has sworn in three ministers ” the minister of women and vulnerable populations, the minister of defense and the minister of the environment," the office said on Twitter, noting that their professional experience would contribute to the development of the country.

According to the information on the government's website, Richard Washington Tineo Quispe has become the new defense minister. He is the fourth defense minister appointed since Pedro Castillo came to power.

Castillo has been in power just over a year and has already shuffled 67 ministers and survived two impeachment attempts. Simultaneously, the president and his family are under investigation by prosecutors for alleged involvement in corruption. Castillo has denied all accusations brought against him and his family members.