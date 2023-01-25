UrduPoint.com

Peru's President Boluarte Says Will Resign As Soon As Date Of Snap Election Determined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 04:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Peruvian President Dina Boluarte said on Tuesday that she would resign as the country's leader as soon as the date of the snap presidential election is determined, and called on senators to speed up this process.

"I am urging the Congress to vote for the second time as soon as possible so that we can have a date of the election determined. I will resign the moment you, gentlemen of the Congress, vote, and the executive branch calls a general election... I have no desire to stay on as president beyond my term," Boluarte told a press conference aired by the president's administration on social media.

On December 7, 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. He was arrested on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state as he tried to dissolve the parliament and rule by decree before the impeachment vote. Then-Prime Minister Boluarte was appointed the country's new leader.

The events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators have been denouncing the post-impeachment government and calling for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. At least 53 people have reportedly died since the start of the protests.

