MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Peruvian President Dina Boluarte rejected on Thursday the conclusions of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on alleged cases of excessive violence her government used to suppress protests in the country.

On Wednesday, the IACHR released its conclusions that argue that the Peruvian authorities have grossly violated the rights of the citizens, and there have been cases of excessive use of force to suppress the unrest. The commission's report will be sent to the Organization of American States (OAS), which the IACHR is part of.

"As with any report, there are issues with which we disagree ... In fact, we reject the alleged existence of extrajudicial executions and the claim of mass massacres," Boluarte said, as televised by the Peru tv broadcaster.

The president also noted that the Peruvian authorities comply with their obligations in the field of human rights, adding that the government facilitated the work of the IACHR and intends to investigate the circumstances of people's deaths during the protests.

Demonstrations broke out all over Peru in December 2022 after former President Pedro Castillo was arrested following his impeachment by the Peruvian parliament. At least 60 people died in the protests, according to local media. The demonstrators denounced the post-impeachment government of Boluarte, who was appointed the new president, and called for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. The Peruvian prosecutor's office launched an investigation against Boluarte and incumbent Prime Minister Alberto Otarola into genocide, due to the deaths of citizens during the protests.