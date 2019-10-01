MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Peru's President, Martin Vizcarra, has dissolved the country's opposition-dominated Congress after lawmakers voted to select a new member of the Constitutional Tribunal instead of following the president's proposed reform.

"I decided to dissolve Congress in accordance with the Constitution and to declare republican parliamentary elections," Vizcarra said in a Monday national address broadcast by the presidential administration on Facebook.

Vizcarra warned early on Monday that he would dissolve Congress if politicians went ahead with their planned court justices' appointments. Nonetheless, the lawmakers elected one nominee to the Constitutional Tribunal on Monday. The nominee is reportedly a relative of the president of Congress.

Congress also delayed a planned vote of confidence until Monday afternoon, in favor of electing the court justice, something that was interpreted by Vizcarra as a motion of no-confidence.

Peru's constitution states that the president can dissolve Congress if lawmakers deliver two votes of no-confidence; one such vote has already been delivered.

In June, Peru's government won a confidence vote in the country's Congress, avoiding special legislative elections.

Earlier this month, lawmakers failed to pass a constitutional reform seeking to hold presidential elections in 2020, a year earlier than scheduled. The reform was proposed as Vizcarra was seeking to overcome a political stalemate with right-wing lawmakers, who have been opposing his anti-corruption policies.