UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru's President Dissolves Congress Amid Standoff With Opposition Lawmakers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:20 AM

Peru's President Dissolves Congress Amid Standoff With Opposition Lawmakers

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Peru's President, Martin Vizcarra, has dissolved the country's opposition-dominated Congress after lawmakers voted to select a new member of the Constitutional Tribunal instead of following the president's proposed reform.

"I decided to dissolve Congress in accordance with the Constitution and to declare republican parliamentary elections," Vizcarra said in a Monday national address broadcast by the presidential administration on Facebook.

Vizcarra warned early on Monday that he would dissolve Congress if politicians went ahead with their planned court justices' appointments. Nonetheless, the lawmakers elected one nominee to the Constitutional Tribunal on Monday. The nominee is reportedly a relative of the president of Congress.

Congress also delayed a planned vote of confidence until Monday afternoon, in favor of electing the court justice, something that was interpreted by Vizcarra as a motion of no-confidence.

Peru's constitution states that the president can dissolve Congress if lawmakers deliver two votes of no-confidence; one such vote has already been delivered.

In June, Peru's government won a confidence vote in the country's Congress, avoiding special legislative elections.

Earlier this month, lawmakers failed to pass a constitutional reform seeking to hold presidential elections in 2020, a year earlier than scheduled. The reform was proposed as Vizcarra was seeking to overcome a political stalemate with right-wing lawmakers, who have been opposing his anti-corruption policies.

Related Topics

Vote Facebook Peru June Congress 2020 Government Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

7 hours ago

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

8 hours ago

Rouhani Says Important Step Taken in Preparing Mee ..

8 hours ago

Petroleum prices remain unchanged

8 hours ago

Maleeha Lodhi concludes UN term on a 'high note'

8 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of National Ass ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.