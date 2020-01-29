UrduPoint.com
Peru's President Hopes New Congress Will Allow Him To Enact Political, Judicial Reforms

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 01:10 AM

Peru's President Hopes New Congress Will Allow Him to Enact Political, Judicial Reforms

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra hopes that the country's new congress, elected after Sunday's legislative elections, will work to enact necessary political and judicial reforms in Peru.

"We are going to establish new relations with the political authorities, and during the working meetings to follow, we will agree on an agenda that will include, for example, the completion of political and judicial reforms," Vizcarra told reporters, as quoted by the Peru21 newspaper.

The Peruvian president added that he hoped Congress would, in the country's interests, conduct its duties in an atmosphere of mutual respect and harmony.

No clear winner emerged in Sunday's ballot, which is projected to see 10 political parties meet the five percent threshold to enter Congress. The largest single party, the Popular Action party, received just 10.1 percent of the vote and is projected to win 24 seats in the country's 130-seat congress, according to Ipsos.

The most shocking result of the election was the collapse of Keiko Fujimori's Popular Force party, which went from having a majority to now having just an expected 12 seats. Fujimori appears to have paid the price for being accused of corruption during her 2011 presidential election campaign.

Prosecutors suspect Fujimori of taking $1.2 million in undeclared campaign contributions from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht in exchange for the company wining local construction bids. She spent 13 months in pre-trial detention before she was released in November.

Vizcarra dissolved Congress last fall, after lawmakers boycotted his attempts to change the procedure in which judges are appointed to the Constitutional Tribunal, the main institution that regulates disputes between the executive and legislative branches.

