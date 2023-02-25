UrduPoint.com

Peru's President Recalls Ambassador To Mexico, Downgrades Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Peru's President Recalls Ambassador to Mexico, Downgrades Relations

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The President of Peru, Dina Boluarte has announced her decision to recall the Peruvian ambassador to Mexico and reduce the level of relations with that country following criticism from Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"The Government of Peru has ordered the definitive withdrawal of its ambassador in the United Mexican States and thus, diplomatic relations between Peru and Mexico are formally at the level of Charge d'Affaires," the Peruvian presidency said on Twitter on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the Mexican president described Boluarte as a "false" president, pointing out that Boluarte only has 15% support, while 90% of Peruvians reject members of parliament.

In December of last year, Obrador's statements about the situation in Peru led to the expulsion of Mexican Ambassador to Peru Pablo Monroy Conesa from Lima. Pablo Monroy was declared persona non-grata.

Earlier this month, the Peruvian parliament approved a motion to declare Colombian President Gustavo Petro persona non grata in response to his statements comparing the Peru police to Nazis.

In December 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, which runs until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

The cascade of events sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators have denounced the post-impeachment government, calling for an immediate presidential election and dissolution of the country's parliament.

