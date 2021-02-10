UrduPoint.com
Peru's President Receives First Shot Of Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:01 PM

Peru's President Francisco Sagasti has received the first dose of the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine as the vaccination campaign kicks off in the Latin American nation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Peru's President Francisco Sagasti has received the first dose of the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine as the vaccination campaign kicks off in the Latin American nation.

"Today I get vaccinated with confidence and hope together with all of you, those who will be vaccinated today [Tuesday] and we are absolutely sure that all the Peruvians will stand behind Peru when it comes to receiving the vaccine," the president said during the live broadcast on tv Peru.

On Tuesday, Peru started the vaccination campaign after receiving the first batch of 300,000 doses of the vaccine developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm on February 7. Health workers are first in line to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Peru has confirmed almost 1.2 million COVID-19 positive cases, including more than 1.1 million recoveries and 42,626 fatalities.

More Stories From World

