MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has sworn in a new cabinet of ministers headed by the former justice minister Anibal Torres, following the resignation of the previous prime minister, who had been in office less than a week.

"President Pedro Castillo has sworn in Anibal Torres for the president of the Council of Ministers of Peru," the presidential administration said on Twitter.

Foreign minister Cesar Landa, defense minister Jose Gavidia, finance minister Oscar Graham and interior minister Alfonso Chavarri Estrada retained their posts in the new cabinet.

Last week, former Peruvian Prime Minister Hector Valer Pinto submitted a resignation letter to Castillo due to a corruption scandal days after assuming the post. Pinto was also reported to police for domestic violence in 2016 by his wife and daughter. The ex-official has denied all the allegations. Castillo said on Friday that he had decided to recompose the cabinet, without specifically mentioning Pinto.