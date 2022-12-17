UrduPoint.com

Peru's President Urges Congress To Approve Early Presidential Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Peru's President Urges Congress to Approve Early Presidential Election

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte asked the Congress to hold early presidential election amid ongoing protests in the South American country.

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Peruvian President Dina Boluarte asked the Congress to hold early presidential election amid ongoing protests in the South American country.

On Friday, the Congress did not agree to push the elections, originally scheduled for 2026, to next year despite violent demonstrations that have been rocking the country for 10 days.

"I urge you to pay attention to early elections... 83% of the population are asking for an early election. Members of congress, there is no need for political revenge and self-interest, don't be blind, look at the population and act as the people demand of you," Boluarte said on Saturday.

She also stressed that members of congress were elected to represent the interests of those who elected them, not to manipulate them.

"Peru is not (a place) for political revenge, but to solve problems.

That's what we were elected to do," Boluarte said.

On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government, and call for an immediate presidential election and termination of the country's parliament. At least 20 people have so far died in the protests, local media reported.

