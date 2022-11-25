(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Anibal Torres, El Comercio newspaper reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Peru's opposition-controlled Congress rejected leftist Torres' request to hold a confidence vote, as the executive and legislative branches are still locked in a long-standing political struggle, according to the report.

In his address, Torres sought the repeal of the law, which establishes that all constitutional reform initiatives submitted to a referendum must first be approved by Congress, the report said.

Castillo accepted Torres' resignation, noting that he would reshuffle the Cabinet. He said that the decision of the Congress was "a clear denial of trust," the newspaper reported.

Torres was the country's fourth prime minister since Castillo took office in July 2021. Former Prime Minister Hector Valer worked for about a week and stepped down amid allegations of corruption and domestic violence against him. Opposition lawmakers impeached Castillo twice, but failed to oust him, although they managed to fire several cabinet members.