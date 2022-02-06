UrduPoint.com

Peru's Prime Minister Resigns Days After Assuming Post - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2022 | 05:50 AM

Peru's Prime Minister Resigns Days After Assuming Post - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Peruvian Prime Minister Hector Valer Pinto has submitted a request for resignation to President Pedro Castillo days after assuming the post, amid allegations of domestic violence, media report.

"I have come to tell you that I accept defeat," Pinto was quoted as saying by the Peruvian RPP radio on Saturday, explaining that allegations of him being an abuser, spread by the media, are all based on false facts.

Pinto has submitted his resignation request to President Castillo, according to RPP.

The prime minister reportedly plans to sue those who had been spreading domestic violence allegations against him.

Pinto became Peru's new prime minister on February 1. The day after he assumed the post, media reports emerged that there were corruption allegations against him and that he was reported for domestic violence in 2016, by his wife and daughter. Pinto has denied all the allegations.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said on Friday that he had decided to recompose the cabinet, without specifically mentioning Pinto.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Wife Peru February 2016 Post Media All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

5 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

5 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

5 hours ago
 Russia Braces for More US Sanctions After Seeing B ..

Russia Braces for More US Sanctions After Seeing Bipartisan Support in Congress ..

5 hours ago
 'Gang of criminals' gathered at Model Town to prev ..

'Gang of criminals' gathered at Model Town to prevent retrieval of looted money ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>