MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Peruvian Supreme Prosecutor Uriel Teran on Wednesday requested 18 months of preventive detention for Pedro Castillo, the country's ousted president, and former Prime Minister Anibal Torres, accused of mutiny and abuse of authority, media reported.

The Peruvian parliament had attempted two impeachment motions against Castillo since he took office last July before succeeding in their third vote on December 7. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the legislature before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure.

Castillo knew his decision to dissolve the parliament and impose a state of emergency was illegal, Peruvian newspaper El Comercio cited the prosecutor as saying.

Meanwhile, Torres remains in hiding, the report said.

Following Castillo's impeachment, Dina Boluarte, the prime minister at the time, took an oath as the new president and announced that Peru will hold an early presidential election in April 2024. These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government, call for an immediate presidential election and termination of the country's parliament.

According to Interior Minister Cesar Cervantes, over 24,400 people are participating in the nationwide protests. The latest toll of casualties from the Peruvian protests reported on Tuesday was seven people killed and 119 injured.