Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Peru's Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Ex-President Merino Over Deaths of Protesters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Peruvian Attorney General's Office has launched an investigation into former interim President Manuel Merino, and Prime Minister Antero Flores-Araoz and Interior Minister Gaston Rodriguez from his government, who are suspected of being involved in the killings of peaceful demonstrators, Attorney General Zoraida Avalos said on Monday.

On Saturday, two people were killed and 94 were injured during mass anti-government protests in Peru. Afterward, Merino announced his resignation.

"My office has launched a preliminary investigation against Manuel Merino, Antero Flores-Araoz, and Gaston Rodriguez in relation to an alleged abuse of power, first-degree murder, causing severe bodily harm and enforced disappearance of people who are to be identified," Avalos said in a statement posted to the office's Facebook page.

Last week, the congress impeached President Martin Vizcarra over corruption and bribery in a 105-19 vote. Congress Chairman Manuel Merino assumed his duties as interim president.

Peruvians reacted by taking to the streets en masse to protest the change of government five months before the scheduled election. The largest protests have been taking place in Lima, the country's capital. Initially peaceful rallies grew into clashes with law enforcement, with officers reportedly firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

