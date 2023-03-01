UrduPoint.com

Peru's Prosecutor's Office Says Seeking 36-Months Pre-Trial Detention For Castillo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 04:40 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The Peruvian prosecutor's office said Tuesday it is seeking 36 months in pre-trial detention for former President Pedro Castillo in an organized crime case.

"The prosecutor's office... specializing in crimes committed by public officials, has requested pre-trial detention for former President Pedro Castillo... for 36 months in criminal proceedings for organized crimes and influence peddling," the office tweeted.

On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote.

Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure, and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

In mid-December, Castillo was sentenced to 18 months in pre-trial detention.

These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government and call for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. Over 20 people have died in the protests, according to local media.

