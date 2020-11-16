(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Peru's prosecutor's office will investigate the death of two people that occurred during anti-government protests against new interim President Manuel Merino, the prosecutors said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Peru's prosecutor's office will investigate the death of two people that occurred during anti-government protests against new interim President Manuel Merino, the prosecutors said.

"The prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation against those who are responsible for the crime of homicide of Inti Sotelo and Jack Pintado and others in the context of serious human rights violations," the prosecutor's office said on its Twitter account on Sunday.

On November 9, Peru's congress voted for the impeachment of Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra, following accusations of� corruption and bribery. Peru's Congress Chairman Merino was appointed as the interim president of Peru, triggering mass protests throughout the country.

According to the national human rights coordinator, at least 114 people were injured and over 40 went missing following the anti-governmental demonstrations.