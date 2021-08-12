UrduPoint.com

Peru's Prosecutors Open Probe Into Prime Minister On Suspicion Of Terrorism

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 02:53 PM

Peru's Prosecutors Open Probe Into Prime Minister on Suspicion of Terrorism

The Peruvian prosecutor's office said it has launched an investigation into Prime Minister Guido Bellido and the leader of the ruling Free Peru party, Vladimir Cerron, on suspicion of terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Peruvian prosecutor's office said it has launched an investigation into Prime Minister Guido Bellido and the leader of the ruling Free Peru party, Vladimir Cerron, on suspicion of terrorism.

"The Supraprovincial Prosecutor's Office Specialized in Crimes of Terrorism and Against Humanity of Huanuco city has opened an investigation against Vladimir Cerron Rojas over an alleged terrorism offense. Guido Bellido Ugarte, Guillermo Bermejo Rojas, and Alex Jose Pimentel Vidal are also included in the investigation," the office said.

According to prosecutors, the investigation was launched after a police report revealed that Cerron and Bellido have allegedly been in contact with Victor Quispe Palomino, the leader of the rebel Maoist group Shining Path.

The Shining Path group originated in the 1960s among university teachers and students of one of the poorest Peruvian departments of Ayacucho. In 1980, it reorganized into an armed group and began terrorist activities against government officials. After the defeat in the early 1990s, the group joined local drug dealers, according to Peruvian authorities.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Police Bermejo Pimentel Ayacucho Huanuco Vladimir Putin Peru Government

Recent Stories

PPP, PML-N agree to field joint candidate for AJK ..

PPP, PML-N agree to field joint candidate for AJK President slot

17 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 61 new locally transmitte ..

Chinese mainland reports 61 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi urges varsities to emerge a ..

President Dr Arif Alvi urges varsities to emerge as 'centres of excellence' prom ..

4 minutes ago
 UNICEF to support Libyan mass COVID-19 vaccination ..

UNICEF to support Libyan mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign

19 minutes ago
 Over 1.82 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administe ..

Over 1.82 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

20 minutes ago
 Thailand reports record high daily cases of COVID- ..

Thailand reports record high daily cases of COVID-19, recoveries

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.